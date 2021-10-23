Yellowstone fans are just weeks away from getting their fix as the show's hotly-anticipated fourth season premieres in early November, and in a new teaser, one of the new cast members says Season 4 is going to be "badass."

Piper Perabo — whose previous credits include Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly and more — will play the role of Summer Higgins, whom a press release describes as "an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals."

In a new clip released via Yellowstone's Twitter on Thursday (Oct. 21), fans get a good look at Perabo's character, and she also provides some insight into how she goes from animal advocate to someone who's risking a lot more by protesting the construction of an airport that will bring considerable revenue to the area.

"It's pretty cool to come onboard Yellowstone," Perabo admits. She ends the clip by musing, "What's exciting about Season 4? It's gonna be badass."

Perabo's character is one of four new characters coming to Yellowstone in Season 4. Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) "will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities," according to a press release announcing the new season. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) plays Emily, "a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy," and Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is set to play Carter, described as "a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip," who will come to live on the ranch after Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) takes him under her wing.

Yellowstone's massive ratings success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but producers have given no details of the project thus far. Country music fans are likely to be interested in 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the family patriarch on Yellowstone.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

