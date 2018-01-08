Bobby Bones ‘Red Hoodie Comedy Tour’ Coming to Wichita Falls!

Presented by 102.3 The Bull, the one and only Bobby Bones is bringing the live laughs to Wichita Falls with his all-new Red Hoodie Comedy Tour!

A National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Bones will once again be stepping outside the Bobby Bones Show studio to meet fans face-to-face on May 19 at Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls. His previous tour sold out more than 20 shows last year.

"I can’t wait to get back out and meet all my people. And, tell lots of jokes," Bones said about his new tour. "Some people have asked ‘Why the red hoodie?’ One, I didn’t want to have to dress up. And, two, all red hoodies and red t-shirts sold on the tour will help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So, yeah. Can’t wait," he added.

Tickets for the Wichita Falls show go on sale Friday, January 12. The VIP presale will begin Thursday, January 11 at 10am. Tickets are $32.50 and $82.50 for VIP.

102.3 The Bull Country Club members will get a chance to win tickets AND meet & greet passes to hang with Bobby backstage before the show!