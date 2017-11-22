Watch the Georgia Dome Magnificently Implode

After 25 years and multiple championship sporting events, the Georgia Dome is now just a memory.

The stadium was imploded Monday morning. The Atlanta facility, which had been home to the NFL's Falcons, had hosted the Super Bowl, the Final Four and events at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Heck, it had even been the home court for the Hawks for a brief period in the '90s.

The stadium hosted an astonishing 1,400 events, reports CNN .

There was no shortage of memorable moments, either. Kerri Strug completed a routine with torn ligaments to help the U.S. women's gymnastics team win its first-ever gold at the '96 Games. The men's and women's basketball team also won gold playing in the arena at those same Olympics. The Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV when Titans wide receiver failed to cross the goal line on the last play of the game.

All told, the Georgia Dome hosted a pair of Super Bowls and three men's Final Fours, as well as one women's.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, situated next door, opened this summer.

Of course, not everything went smoothly during the implosion. Pity this poor guy who was recording the implosion when a bus parked right in front of it.