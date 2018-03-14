Irish Musicians Give Foot-Stomping Preview of Wichita Falls St. Patrick’s Day Festival

It’s not every day that we get international visitors to our studios, but when we do it’s always interesting.

Martin Byrnes and Murty Ryan from Ireland are visiting Wichita Falls this week for the big St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival this Saturday and stopped by to give us a preview of what we’ll hear.

These two have been working together on and off for more than twenty years, each of them having their own particular style. Martin Byrnes, the singer and guitar player, takes the folk singer/balladeer approach while Murty Ryan, on the button accordion, opted to focus on the more traditional Irish tunes. Together they make musical magic. Watch their performance of 'The Gypsy Davy' in the video above.

These two talented blokes also treated us to another Irish tune live on Facebook, which you can watch below:

But they’re only part of the party. The St Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival opens at 2:00 Saturday afternoon with a children’s area, plenty to eat and drink, and lots of fun for the whole family. While we don’t have a precise schedule for the performers, we’re told that Martin Byrnes and Murty Ryan will take to the stage sometime around 4:30, they’ll be followed by Andy Frasco and feature performers Del Castillo. Everything outside should be finished by around 10:30 Saturday evening. A.A. Bottom and Sunny Ledford will also be playing inside the Iron Horse Pub Saturday night.

If you’re in the mood to start your St Paddy’s Day celebrating early, Martin and Murty will also be doing a free performance Wednesday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. inside the Iron Horse Pub.

Tickets to the St Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival are $12 in advance, $15 at the gate, $10 for students and active military, kids 12 and under get in free. Hosted by Downtown Wichita Falls Development.