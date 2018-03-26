Friends, Husband Searching for Wichita Falls Woman Who Disappeared Without a Trace

The friends and husband of a Wichita Falls woman are searching for answers after they say she went missing more than a week ago.

According to Wichita Falls police, 41-year old Dorothy Pepper was last seen by her friend at the Evangel Temple on Barnett Road on Saturday, March 17 at 9:30 p.m.

Social media posts by her friends indicate Dorothy left her phone, house keys and personal items behind.

Police say Dorothy was reported missing on March 20 and they currently have no evidence of foul play. She is described as an Asian Female Somoan, 5-feet 7-inches tall, Auburn hair, brown eyes, and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have seen Dorothy or have information about where she might be, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.