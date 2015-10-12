Texas Ranger Interrupts Assault In Progress on Wichita Falls Freeway

A female assault victim was transported to United Regional hospital in Wichita Falls and two suspects arrested after a Texas Ranger happened upon an assault in progress.

At around 1:00 pm Monday afternoon, a Texas Ranger was traveling north on central freeway when he observed a male and female assaulting a female victim in the right hand lane and shoulder area of North bound Central Freeway at North 8th near Vermont Street.

The Ranger backed up his vehicle onto the access ramp and saw the male and female suspects getting into a red 4 door vehicle. The male and female were ordered out of the vehicle at gun point by the Ranger. The two complied and were detained by the ranger at the scene. Wichita Falls Police arrived moments later and 25-year-old Nicole Clement and 25-year-old Avery Wilkins were arrested.

The pair are charged with charged with Aggravated Robbery for taking property from the victim. Clement is also being charged with abandoning/endangering a child for leaving her child in the red vehicle while she participated in the incident.

A second male subject who was detained at the scene was determined to be a witness to the incident and was released.