Wellington Road Bridge Demolition Delayed [UPDATED]

UPDATE (1/4/16 2:00 PM): Demolition Delayed

Due to the threat of possible winter weather, including up to an inch of snow for some parts of Texoma, the demolition of the Wellington Road bridge has been delayed by at least a week.

Original Story:

Starting today (1/4), construction crews will begin demolishing the Wellington Road bridge over U.S. 287 to make room for a new, taller multi-million dollar bridge.

Motorists traveling north and south on U.S. 287 will exit at Wellington Road and re-enter the highway using the Wellington Road entrance ramp.

Rebuilding the new bridge is a $2.5 million project and is expected to take 11 months to complete. The old bridge is 14'11" tall and has been struck by trucks several times. The new bridge will be three feet higher and widened to accommodate two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders.

Officials expect only minor traffic delays during peak times. The demolition of the bridge is expected to be completed by Saturday, January 7.