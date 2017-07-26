What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith tributes at the Iron Horse Pub, the 'Live at the Lake' concert series, Cats at Wichita Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, July 27
NORTH TEXAS AREA UNITED WAY LOANED EXECUTIVE TRAINING
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm
ART MESS CAMP AT THE KELL HOUSE
Time: 6:00pm
FREE SPORTS PHYSICAL CLINIC AT COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER
Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
CHRISTMAS IN JULY!
Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free
LIVE AT THE LAKE
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
Friday, July 28
13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
AA BOTTOM AND FRIENDS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, July 29
WATERMELON FESTIVAL
Time: 9:00am-1:00pm
HOOP FOR HOPES 3V3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Time: 9:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free to the public
CELEBRATE WATERMELON AT ODD DUCK COFFEE
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
DANIELLE SCOTT: DREAMS TO REALITY - KEYS TO OLYMPIC SIZE SUCCESS
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Individual seats $40, Table for 8 $500
13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
GUNS N' ROSES & AEROSMITH TRIBUTES AT IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
