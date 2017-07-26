What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith tributes at the Iron Horse Pub, the 'Live at the Lake' concert series, Cats at Wichita Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 27

NORTH TEXAS AREA UNITED WAY LOANED EXECUTIVE TRAINING
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm

ART MESS CAMP AT THE KELL HOUSE
Time: 6:00pm

FREE SPORTS PHYSICAL CLINIC AT COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER
Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

CHRISTMAS IN JULY!
Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free

LIVE AT THE LAKE
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

Friday, July 28

13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm

AA BOTTOM AND FRIENDS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 29

WATERMELON FESTIVAL
Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

HOOP FOR HOPES 3V3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Time: 9:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free to the public

CELEBRATE WATERMELON AT ODD DUCK COFFEE
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

DANIELLE SCOTT: DREAMS TO REALITY - KEYS TO OLYMPIC SIZE SUCCESS
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Individual seats $40, Table for 8 $500

13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm

GUNS N' ROSES & AEROSMITH TRIBUTES AT IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!

