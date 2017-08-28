Wichita Falls and Burkburnett Firefighters Headed to Houston With Donations
A group of firefighters from Wichita Falls and Burkburnett are headed down to Houston to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and will be taking your donations with them.
They are in need of toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, diapers, wipes, deodorant, soap, etc. They also need water. NO clothing please.
Donations can be taken to the Central Fire Station downtown on Bluff or Station 8 near SW Pkwy. and Taft. Donations need to be in by Thursday, August 31.