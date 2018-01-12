Missing Wichita Falls Girl Found Safe [UPDATED]

UPDATE (1/12/17 9:45 am): Wichita Falls police have located and recovered both Nikki Hill and another male juvenile. Both are safe and left on their own and have been released to their family. The case is now being investigated as a runaway and CPS has been notified, police say.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls police are searching for a child who went missing Thursday night.

12-year-old Nikki Hill was last seen at approximately 9.30 p.m. January 11 in the 6600 block of Southwest parkway, which is on the west side near Allendale road.

Nikki has brown hair, brown eyes, is 4 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 84 pounds. She was wearing a yellow hoodie, black running pants that have a white stripe down the leg and grey Nike running shoes.