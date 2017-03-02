Wichita Falls Police Trying to Find Out Who Vandalized City View Football Field

Someone decided to do some off-roading on one of the local football fields and police need your help in identifying the vehicle.

Back in December, a 1995-1998 white Ford Explorer decided to drive onto the City View football field and do some doughnuts. The big problem is City View's field is not a natural grass field, it's artificial turf. The vehicles antics caused around $700,000 worth of damage to the turf.

If this vehicle looks familiar to you. Call Crimestoppers at 322-9888 or Detective Paul Hardi at 761-7762.

This is a brand new stadium and was recently updated in 2014. Shame someone had to go and ruin such a nice thing.