1 In 4 Americans Have Already Finished Their Christmas Shopping

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? Are you waiting for the Black Friday sales that we all know are coming? Or are you one of those last minute shoppers who'll be grabbing anything left on the shelf on Christmas Eve?

While the rest of the world has been trying to figure out how to handle Halloween in the midst of an ongoing and seemingly never ending global pandemic, others have been quietly going about the business of Christmas shopping.

To find out how people where handling this annual task, Lending Tree did some research. Here are some of their results.

According to PR Newswire, about one fifth of us, 22 percent, will do almost all of our Christmas shopping online. Considering the problems inherent in traipsing around crowded stores, picking up items that may have already been picked up by countless people of questionable cleanliness, that's not really surprising.

About one third of us, 55 percent of parents and 47 percent of those laid off over the year, anticipate taking on holiday debt. Overall 31 percent of those surveyed anticipated spending more than they had in their Christmas fund for the season.

Nearly 6 out of 10 anticipated spending more on Christmas this year than last year. Interestingly, that breaks down with 59 percent of parents, 52 percent of the men, 50 percent of the baby boomers, and only 47 percent of the women expecting to outspend last year's holiday. It's unclear whether that means the women are better shoppers or just hopelessly optimistic.

And, as we stated in the headline, 25 percent of those surveyed said they had already finished their holiday shopping for the year. That breaks down to include 44 percent of parents with kids under 18, and an astonishing 49 percent of households with an annual income of $100,000 or more.

The survey was conducted in October and included 1,000 adults. You can see the complete results on Lending Tree's website.