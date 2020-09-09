2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Coming To Globe Life Field

Las Vegas' loss is Texas' gain this time around.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, typically held in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington this year. This will be the first major non-baseball event to be held at the park since its opening.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the current COVID-19 restrictions on sporting events in Las Vegas have made it impossible to hold the event there. In Texas, Globe Life Field is currently limited to 50% of its maximum capacity for professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events and that makes it a much more appealing choice for an event of this magnitude.

The National Finals Rodeo was moved to Vegas from Oklahoma City in 1985 and according to Las Vegas Events has an estimated $200 million impact on the city annually. That financial impact will be a welcome thing for restaurants and hotels in the Arlington area.

That financial boon will be coming to Arlington for at least one year. The plan is to have this year's National Finals Rodeo events held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, then return to Vegas in 2021. The current PRCA contract with Las Vegas runs through 2024.

Representatives from Las Vegas Events said that if the NFR is moved to another location the Cowboy Christmas event could be moved to that location as well.

ProRodeo.com confirms that the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will run from December 3rd through December 12th at Globe Life Field this year.

For those wanting to see some world class rodeo action, Arlington is a much easier trip than Las Vegas, Nevada.