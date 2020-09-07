Dallas Stars Hosting Free Watching Parties at the AAC for Remaining Western Conference Final Games

We all wish we could be at the AAC cheering on the Stars. Well we can, but the Stars won't be there.

The NHL playoffs are currently going on in the 'bubble' up in Canada. The Dallas Stars are in the Western Conference, so all of their games are taking place in Edmonton. The Dallas Stars are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. If you missed it last night, the Dallas Stars are already up 1-0 in the series.

The Stars announced that all of the remaining games will be having watch parties at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Social distancing will be enforced with 'pod seating'. Meaning only a max number of people will be allowed to sit next to each other, that way they can spread you out throughout the arena.

Masks will be required at all times, unless you're eating or drinking. Tickets are completely free, but they're first come first serve. The Stars also announced the Lexus Garage and Silver Garage near the AAC will have free parking for the event. The AAC will also have select dining options available during the game.

So if you have been having AAC withdrawals the past few months, here you go. I know it won't be the same as seeing the Stars on the ice, but you can say you attended a 2020 playoff game at the AAC.