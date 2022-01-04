25 Cold Cases in Tyler, Texas That Police Are Still Attempting to Solve

These are the cold cases that the City of Tyler, Texas Police Department is still looking to solve. While the information might be interesting to us, the families that are still looking for answers deserve to find justice and a resolution.

What is a cold case? It's a criminal case that hasn't been solved yet, with no new information or investigation currently underway. But often these cases are solved with new technology or new methods to re-analyze the evidence helping to solve the crime. Most cold cases involve violence and are very serious such as murder or rape.

Tyler Police Truly Appreciate Information Provided By Citizens

The Tyler Police Department admits that many of the cold cases get new attention after hearing new clues from the public. If you know anything about any of the cases below please call Tyler PD at (903)531-1000 or Tyler / Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903)597-2833.

Get our free mobile app

Huge Variety of Cold Case Crimes for Tyler

You will see cases dating back to 1979, with others dating back to only 11 years ago. Most of the cases listed below are homicide cases, but there are a few missing person cases. Take your time and look over these pictures are read about the cases, you might have a clue from years ago that helps law enforcement solve one of these crimes.

25 Cold Cases for the Tyler, TX Police Department Here are a few cases that law enforcement has deemed a cold case for the Tyler, Texas area.

Scroll through for unsolved murders and missing persons from across America.

12 Unsolved Mysteries Plaguing Texas Families

Washington State Patrol's Most Pressing Missing Persons Cases

<h3>Explore More Missing Persons Cases</h3>

Scroll through to examine missing persons unsolved cases from across America.

Get our free mobile app

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free

Northern Colorado's Most Puzzling Cold Cases

Gone for Years: New Jersey's Longest-Missing People

These 40 Children Went Missing In Michigan In 2020 & Have Not Been Found

Unsolved Murders of Amarillo, Texas These are the unsolved murders of Amarillo, Texas.

If you have any information or if you know something, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.