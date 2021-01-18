3rd Annual Monster Truck Wars This Saturday in Duncan, Oklahoma

The weekend will be anything but quiet when the monster trucks fire up in Duncan, Oklahoma, Saturday afternoon.

The 3rd Annual Duncan Monster Truck Wars is headed for the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center with two shows this Saturday, one at 1:00 in the afternoon and the other at 7:00 Saturday evening.

According to the website, the world famous OUTLAW, Mexico City's EL OSO LOCO, Tombstone, Arizona's, SHERIFF, and three time world champion Bear Foot are all scheduled to appear at this weekend's event.

Advance tickets are available online and start at $15 for adults and $12 for kids 3 to 12 years old. Pit passes are another five bucks but you get to go down on the dirt to see the trucks up close and maybe even meet the drivers. Then it's up into the climate controlled stands at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center for some high flyin', dirt slingin', I didn't even know a truck could do that fun.

Duncan, Oklahoma, is just an hour or so away from Wichita Falls so it's an easy trip and you still get to feel like you've left town for a bit.

Standard COVID-19 protocols will be in place so bring your masks along with your ear protectors if you go.

If you love Monster Trucks (and seriously, who doesn't) but can't make it to the show there's even a free Facebook live event for both the afternoon and evening shows.