A Chiefs Fan Accidentally Set Himself on Fire While Celebrating Super Bowl Win

Let this be a reminder to never, ever play with fire – even after your team wins the Super Bowl.

A Chiefs fan is lucky he wasn’t seriously injured while celebrating his team’s big win.

Video shows him lighting a piece of cloth up and then tossing it onto a couch that was presumably soaked in gasoline, resulting in a big ole fireball. Luckily, his clothes don't catch on fire, but his shoes go right up in flames. The video ends with him running full speed in the other direction – shoes ablaze.

Keep that in mind next time you get the urge to celebrate with a little pyro.