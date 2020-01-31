Saturday is National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day

I don't really know anyone who doesn't like ice cream. Some like the wild and crazy combination flavors, some are more than happy to stick with chocolate or vanilla. Whatever your preference, you'll be happy to know that Saturday (02.01.2020) is National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day.

Just don't eat it too fast, wouldn't want to start your Saturday with a brain freeze headache.

If you do eat it a bit fast, don't worry, the Mayo Clinic says that while it can be painful for a few seconds, it's really not harmful to us.

The whole ice cream for breakfast idea came out of New York on a winter's day in the 1960s and is celebrated the first Saturday in February. Now all I need to do is figure out which flavor of ice cream pairs best with my morning cup of coffee.