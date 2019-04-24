A Stadium’s Lights Went Out While a Motocross Rider Was in Mid-Air

Motocross is dangerous enough with the lights ON.

A miscommunication between the motocross crew and the production crew about the number of jumps the rider was going to attempt led to an unexpected blackout during a freestyle demo in Duluth, Minnesota a couple of Saturdays ago.

The rider, Travis Cady, was mid-air of his last jump when the lights went out in the stadium. Somehow, he was able to land the jump and ride away safely.

Yeah, don’t try this at home.