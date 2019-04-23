Could You Handle the Margarita Mile in Dallas?

If you get me a designated driver and a lot of food. I know I could handle this.

First of all, let's get this out of the way. The Margarita Mile is definitely a lot longer than a mile.

I don't appreciate the deceptive name. So basically this is twenty unique margaritas throughout the city of Dallas. Including the birthplace of the original frozen margarita. I don't think they encourage you to do this in one day and I think it would be quite hard. Unless the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks have a home game on the same day.

One is the Cowboyrita in Arlington (the only margarita outside of the Dallas area) and the Patron Mavarita. You can only get those two on game days. The other 18 I think you could do in one day. Should you drink 18 margaritas in one day? Probably not, but I am willing to try one Saturday for sure.

If you want more info on the Margarita Mile, check out their website. You can also get an app on your phone to keep track of the Margarita Mile as well.