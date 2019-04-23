Texas High School Instituting a Dress Code For Parents

A Texas high school is getting resistance after telling parents not to show up to campus in pajamas.

James Madison High School in Houston has put a dress code in effect for parents that states parents will be turned away if they arrive on campus wearing things like rollers, bonnets, pajamas, and leggings. While the district has rules allowing schools to establish a dress code for students, no rules on file allow them to do the same for parents. Principal Carlotta Outley Brown sent out a memo saying,

Parents, we do value you as a partner in your child’s education. However, please know we have to have standards, most of all we must have high standards.

The announcement from the school came one day after a mother wearing a T-shirt dress and headscarf was asked to leave the school while trying to enroll her daughter. One parent, Tomiko Miller, commented to the Houston Chronicle ,