A Texas Man on a Motorcycle Fell Off a Cliff Into Water…and Survived

This could have been so, so bad.

Rick Hogge was riding his motorcycle on Schofield Pass in Colorado, which is considered to be the most deadly pass in the state. In fact, there have been several fatal accidents on the trail.

His helmet cam captured the moment he hit a bump and then lost his balance and went tumbling 60 – 70 feet down the side of a cliff and then plunged into a body of water.

He was able to swim to a nearby ledge and wait for help. Miraculously, he walked away with a small scratch and a small bruise that went away the next day.