A Texas School District Has Approved a Four Day School Week

Over in Athens, Texas, their school district approved a four-day instructional week for the 2019-2020 school year. They plan to try this out for the next three years, giving students and teachers a three day weekend. “This is a bold move,” said Athens ISD Superintendent Blake Stiles . “We’re asking a lot of our parents , our community and our kids. We know change is frightening. But we’re willing to push through uncertainty because we believe it’s the best thing for our students.”

The state of Texas requires students have so much school time for the year. During the year, the class day will be 50 minutes longer every day. I don't know about you, I would take that extra 50 minutes. They assured parents and teachers that: students would not receive less instructional time than they do currently, teacher salaries would still be a priority.

Friday meals for students in need will still be provided and extracurricular activities will still happen on Fridays with the district providing transportation. We will see if this becomes a trend. This plan will go into effect on August 5, for this school district. Officials think the only problem right now is child care on Fridays for some individuals and they're working on solutions.