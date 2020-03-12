A Woman Demanded a Refund from Burger King – While the Building Was on Fire

This woman really, really, really wanted her money back.

Instead of cutting her losses and putting the lives of herself and others first, a woman refused to leave the drive-thru at a Burger King until she got her money back, even though the building was on fire.

After a screaming match with employees who were telling her the building was on fire, she finally pulled a few feet away from the drive thru and then promptly got out of her vehicle and resumed the screaming match while smoke poured out of the burning building.

All that for maybe ten bucks.