Acoustic Parlor A Quiet Live Music Alternative To Late Night Bars

I was hanging out at one of Wichita Falls' local music shops the other day, listening to some other players, picking a little myself, chatting with the other customers, and we got started talking about the various music venues in Wichita Falls. Sure, you've got plenty of bars and clubs that bring some really great acts to town, but the feature performers usually don't take the stage until 10:00 o'clock or later and people are there more to drink and have fun than they are to listen.

There are alternatives. One venue in particular came to mind, 9th Street Studios, the location for the next Acoustic Parlor event this Thursday evening (01.23.20).

The Acoustic Parlor shows are the product of a whole lot of work by David Holcomb and Mark Sutton, two well established local musicians who were also looking for a place to do quiet, thoughtful, listening room style shows. While the side office spaces at 9th Street Studios are used by various local artists, and their works are hanging on the walls, the common area in this 2nd floor venue has some sort of magic to it that seems to bring out the best in the performers and the audiences.

This week's Acoustic Parlor show features two local artists, one is Darion Ryan Roberts.

The other feature performer will be The Kintners.

While it's called 'acoustic' there will be a small PA system in use, but this is not a place for loud conversations. In fact, if you do get a bit carried away you'll probably be shushed by the people around you. (Don't ask me how I know this.)

Acoustic Parlor shows take place several times a year and always feature local artists playing original music. To find out more about this and other Acoustic Parlor shows, just follow them on Facebook.

There is certainly a place for the loud excitement and energy of a full band carrying on late into the night, but there is also a place for a quiet, intimate acoustic show where you really get to know the heart and soul of the song and the writer and you're home before the 10 o'clock news. You may have to walk up a few stairs or take a century old freight elevator to get there, but that just adds to the fun. 9th Street Studios is on the second floor, above the Farmers Insurance office at 9th and Travis in downtown Wichita Falls.