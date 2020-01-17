Online Calculator Tells You How Long It Takes Athletes to Earn Your Salary

I don’t ever wanna hear a professional athlete whine again.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing but the utmost respect for professional athletes. The amount of pressure they endure is unfathomable.

However, there’s a tradeoff for that. While they’re under intense scrutiny and pressure, many of them make more money in less than an hour than you do in a year.

Thanks to a new online calculator, you can enter the currency of your choice, select an athlete from the provided list and enter your salary…and cry.

For instance, if you make $40,000 a year and choose Tom Brady, you’ll see that it takes him .12 quarters to earn what you make in a year. It also lets you know that he makes your annual salary for 1.04 pass attempts.

Think about that next time you drag your ass out of bed before the sun comes up only to spend the next twelve hours working on a factory line.