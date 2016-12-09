The actor most famous for 'Beverly Hills Cop', 'The Santa Clause' and 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' was arrested yesterday afternoon in Texas.

Photo Courtesy of Dallas Police Department

Judge Reinhold was catching a flight at Dallas Love Field. Before boarding his plane, he got stopped at a security checkpoint. A TSA employee asked Reinhold for some additional screening. According to Reinhold's lawyer, his bag was the reason for additional screening. So he did not understand why he needed a pat down.

He was asked to the side for the pat down and resisted. A verbal altercation commenced and that is when he was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Reinhold was taken to the Dallas County jail for booking. Disorderly conduct is punishable by a fine of up to $500.