Alexa Won’t Play Baby Shark Song For Toddler

Did someone program this Alexa unit with a wicked sense of humor?

At this point, I think pretty much every parent in the world has heard the Baby Shark song about a million times too often. Kids, though, can't seem to get enough of it. That's why this young lady is politely, and repeatedly, asking Alexa to play the song for her. Unfortunately for her, and fortunately for us, Alexa doesn't seem to understand her request.

You can hear the child's parents laughing in the background and you just know they have tears in their eyes.

Gotta give props to the little girl, though. She stays polite all the way through.