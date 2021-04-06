Almost 40,000 Rangers Fans Gathered for the Home Opener

Looking for some sort of return to normalcy, a near-capacity crowd of 38,238 fans gathered for the Texas Rangers’ home opener at Globe Life Field yesterday.

According to ABC 13, there were less than 1,000 tickets still available for the Rangers’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Not only are people experiencing fatigue from not being able to do much of anything during the pandemic, the game was essentially the first-ever at the Rangers new park for fans, which attributed to the large attendance. I know I, for one, can’t wait to check out our team’s new stadium.

There were plenty of safety precautions in place for the game. Fans were told to wear masks unless eating our drinking, even though most photos show mask-less people sitting side-by-side regardless of whether or not they were eating or drinking. Also, no cash transactions were allowed for concessions and employees were told to clean surfaces as often as possible.

After Governor Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 precautions last month, Neil Leibman, the Rangers' CEO and president of business operations, said the team would be “extremely responsible”:

We're very confident we won't be a super-spreader event. With all the protocols that we're following, we'll be extremely responsible and provide a very comfortable environment for somebody to enjoy the game without worrying we're going to be a spreader event.

While fans were allowed at full capacity for the home opener, the Rangers plan to create sections with “distanced seating” to allow fans to spread out for remaining games.

