Alyssa Milano Arrested During Protest Outside the White House

Alyssa Milano was arrested for protesting outside the White House.

On Tuesday (Oct. 19), the Charmed alum protested on behalf of the organization People For the American Way, on which she serves as a board member.

The organization's goal is to bring awareness for and promote the Freedom to Vote Act, which the Senate votes on this week. Republicans are reportedly planning to filibuster the decision. If the bill passes, Election Day would become a federal holiday and each state will be required to create a 15-day minimum early voting period, as well as make the voter registration process easier for citizens.

"I'm going to risk arrest today because in the last year, there have been 425 bills that have been introduced to restrict voting rights," Milano said in a video clip shared on social media ahead of the protest. "So, I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the DC Statehood Act."

Milano was one of 24 protestors who were arrested on the scene. According to Deadline, protestors were warned by the United States Park Police that they could be arrested due to a misdemeanor law in the District of Columbia that prohibits the obstruction of streets and sidewalks. According to an officer on the scene, the protestors were all issued citations and then released.

"I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights," the actress tweeted after her arrest. "Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote."