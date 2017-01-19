America’s Most Expensive Home Costs a Paltry $250 Million

The most expensive home in the U.S. is everything you think it would be -- and more.

Behold this mansion in Bel Air, Calif. that is currently on the market for $250 million . That's $55 million more than the current most expensive home in the country.

Bruce Makowsky, BAM Luxury Group

At 38,000 square feet, the mansion boasts more amenities than Donald Trump does tweets. At four stories, it comes with a dozen bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and three kitchens, so you can be forgiven for thinking this is more like a hotel than a house.

If the estate should get its asking price, it may go down as the most expensive house on the planet, since the highest cost paid for a home is believed to be $221 million for one in London.

Bruce Makowsky, BAM Luxury Group

The abode was constructed by developer Bruce Makowsky, who heads BAM Luxury Group. "I wanted to redefine what super-high-end luxury homes are all about," Makowsky, who built the home without a buyer in mind, said. "I wanted to break all the molds. The level of quality and attention to detail in this house is unsurpassed. And I wanted to create the greatest feeling that you can have being at home."

Bruce Makowsky, BAM Luxury Group

Bruce Makowsky, BAM Luxury Group

Makowsky certainly may have "broken the mold." Take a look at some of the other amenities below and then go get some sleep because you can only dream of affording a place like this: