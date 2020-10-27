And the Most Popular Netflix Show in Texas for 2020 Is…

I’m so behind the times.

Don’t get me wrong – I’ve never pretended to be in the least bit savvy when it comes to pop culture, but I usually keep up with what’s hot on Netflix. But, as much as hate to admit it, the Lone Star State’s favorite show on the streaming service is one I’m not familiar with.

The website HighSpeedInternet.com recently conducted a study to figure out which Netflix show was the most popular in each state. The folks at the site based their conclusions on Google Trends Data.

For Texas, The Umbrella Academy was the most searched Netflix series for the second year in a row. After a quick Google search of the show, I’m really surprised Netflix hasn’t recommended it to me as it looks to be right there in my wheelhouse. So, I’m looking forward to spending some time with it.

Oklahomans apparently still haven’t got their fill of Tiger King. It really isn’t much of a shock seeing as the series hits so close to home for them. And not to mention Joe Exotic and his colorful crew made for one hell of an entertaining TV series.

Overall, The Umbrella Academy was the most searched for series in the United States. Black Mirror and Orange is the New Black are also among the most popular shows in the country.

Netflix originals were the most dominate as a whole. Breaking Bad, Community, New Girl and Schitt’s Creek were the only non-Netflix original programs that made the list.

Get the full results of the study here.