Dallas Cowboys Coach Gets Hot Sauce in Eye, Ends Press Conference

Now if only the Cowboys could get as hot as the Tabasco sauce defensive coordinator Mike Nolan accidentally rubbed in his eye.

Of course, you and I both know that’s not gonna happen. This team is as bad as any I can remember. Sure, we lost our star quarterback to a season-ending injury, but I didn’t have high hopes for the team prior to Dak getting injured. They weren’t going anywhere with the defense being the worst in the league.

So, I guess it’s fitting that the coach in the “hot seat” ended up having to cut a Zoom call with reporters short because he got hot sauce in his eye. The jokes pretty much start writing themselves at that point, but this season’s so bad I’m in no mood to go there.

However, the Twitterverse had a whole lot of fun with Coach Nolan. As you might expect, Tabasco started trending immediately afterward on Twitter:

I’m not even going to bother to ask if the Cowboys’ 2020-2021 season can get any weirder. Mostly because I get the sinking feeling that it actually can.