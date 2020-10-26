Family Fun Zone Halloween Bash Is This Saturday Night

If you're looking for a fun place for your kids to celebrate Halloween with their friends, the Family Fun Zone has it this Saturday evening. Even better, it's a fund-raiser for Child Advocates - CASA of Red River.

Every child that shows up in a Halloween costume gets one free hour of play in every zone at Family Fun Zone from 6:30 until 7:30 Saturday evening. While they're there they can enjoy Haunted Laser Tag, Bumper Boats in the Pool of Blood, Cemetery Mini Golf, Scary Skating and more.

The Costume Contest kicks off at 7:30 in the party area and has some pretty cool prizes. First Place gets a Free Play Pass for the rest of the evening. Second Place gets 100 free tokens and a gift card. Third Place gets 50 free tokens and a gift card.

Be sure to trick out your vehicle when you go because the best decorated vehicle will be treated to a $500 gift certificate from Falls Truck Center.

There will also be a Trunk Or Treat event in the parking lot beginning at 7:45 p.m. so your kiddos can load up their treat bags at the party.

Family Fun Zone Halloween Bash via Facebook

As if all that fun wasn't enough, the whole event is a fund raiser for Child Advocates - CASA of Red River. CASA provides Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children to give them a voice in court proceedings that will ultimately determine their future. Volunteers are always needed and the next training session begins on Tuesday, November 3rd. To find out how you can help CASA, just give them a call at 940-766-0552.

The Family Fun Zone Halloween Bash is Halloween night, October 31st, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Family Fun Zone will be open until 10:00 p.m. and all current COVID-19 restrictions and procedures will be in place. To learn more about those contact the Family Fun Zone at 940-696-1222.