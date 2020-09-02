Other Christmas themed activities will still be happening, but the big ICE! exhibit can't happen this year.

I know people always have their annual Christmas traditions that they look forward to. A big one for Texans is making the trip to Grapevine to check out the ICE! exhibit. They always have a Christmas theme like, 'The Grinch', 'Charlie Brown', or 'The Polar Express'. If you've never been before, you walk through a nine degree ice exhibit where different ice sculptures go with that year's theme.

If you look forward to this event every year, it can't happen because of travel restrictions. Apparently the ice sculptors are a group out of China and coronavirus travel restrictions prevent them from coming to and leaving America. The Grapevine resort said it will have a pop-up Christmas experience this year highlighting holiday movies like "Elf" and "Christmas Vacation."

It will include regular attractions like snow tubing, ice skating and a gingerbread decorating corner. So you can still go to the Gaylord Texan for a Christmas experience, but no ICE! exhibit.