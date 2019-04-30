Are Texas Cities Among the Most Diverse in the Nation?
With major shifts in American demographics expected by 2050, just how diverse is Texas right now?
The website WalletHub rated 501 major US cities, analyzing each in 13 metrics across diversities of household, religion, socioeconomic, cultural diversity, and economic. Texas claimed the top spot with Houston, and 7 of the remaining 9 Texas cities on the list were in the top fifth. Two cities scored much lower, coming in at 214th and 463rd.
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|Socioeconomic Diversity' Rank
|Cultural Diversity' Rank
|Economic Diversity' Rank
|Household Diversity' Rank
|Religious Diversity' Rank
|1
|Houston, TX
|71.6
|101
|29
|121
|110
|53
|5
|Dallas, TX
|71.12
|107
|46
|187
|130
|43
|9
|Arlington, TX
|70.87
|133
|41
|115
|164
|90
|25
|Fort Worth, TX
|69.88
|100
|61
|112
|134
|161
|42
|Austin, TX
|69.2
|5
|73
|165
|331
|253
|57
|Plano, TX
|68.55
|19
|53
|455
|444
|213
|62
|San Antonio, TX
|68.42
|204
|130
|135
|45
|102
|71
|Corpus Christi, TX
|68.17
|241
|166
|45
|57
|67
|214
|El Paso, TX
|64.97
|267
|263
|36
|96
|276
|463
|Laredo, TX
|58.87
|321
|490
|51
|201
|384
To see the complete list of 501 cities, CLICK HERE.