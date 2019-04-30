Are Texas Cities Among the Most Diverse in the Nation?

With major shifts in American demographics expected by 2050, just how diverse is Texas right now?

The website WalletHub rated 501 major US cities, analyzing each in 13 metrics across diversities of household, religion, socioeconomic, cultural diversity, and economic. Texas claimed the top spot with Houston, and 7 of the remaining 9 Texas cities on the list were in the top fifth. Two cities scored much lower, coming in at 214th and 463rd.

Overall Rank* City Total Score Socioeconomic Diversity' Rank Cultural Diversity' Rank Economic Diversity' Rank Household Diversity' Rank Religious Diversity' Rank 1 Houston, TX 71.6 101 29 121 110 53 5 Dallas, TX 71.12 107 46 187 130 43 9 Arlington, TX 70.87 133 41 115 164 90 25 Fort Worth, TX 69.88 100 61 112 134 161 42 Austin, TX 69.2 5 73 165 331 253 57 Plano, TX 68.55 19 53 455 444 213 62 San Antonio, TX 68.42 204 130 135 45 102 71 Corpus Christi, TX 68.17 241 166 45 57 67 214 El Paso, TX 64.97 267 263 36 96 276 463 Laredo, TX 58.87 321 490 51 201 384

To see the complete list of 501 cities, CLICK HERE .