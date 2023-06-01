Assault Rifle Pulled as North Texas Road Rage Escalates

The road rage in this part of the country is getting out of control.

Not that the folks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex aren’t used to road rage incidents, but it seems like people have been particularly crazy over the last couple of years. A lot of people I know blame the pandemic for people acting crazier than ever and I can totally see their point.

But for my money, the increase in road rage incidents has a lot to do with the surge in population Texas has experienced over the last few years.

Just last month, I wrote about Houston being the hottest destination for movers in 2023. That story follows a report by U-Haul that Texas was the most moved-to state in 2022.

While I’m no expert by any stretch of the imagination, my theory is that the state’s infrastructure can’t keep up with the rapid growth in population. As a result, the traffic in the Lone Star State’s largest metropolitan areas has been a nightmare.

Whatever the case may be, people really need to chill out on the road.

The latest example of hostility on the Texas roadways comes to us from Arlington. The incident happened on Saturday, May 27 when a Twitter user who goes by Mr. Mike, J.D. was out with his wife.

The dashcam video shows two cars parked next to one another at a stoplight as the drivers of the two vehicles exchanged “pleasantries.” Suddenly you see the driver of the Nissan Rogue poke an assault-style rifle out of the driver’s side window.

Luckily, no shots were fired, but someone might have needed a clean pair of underwear.

