Astros Season Ticket Holder Suing Organization Due to Cheating Scandal

When your own fans are turning on you, Houston...we have a problem.

You can't turn on any sports channel without hearing about some sort of Houston Astros drama. The team has been busted cheating using cameras and trashcans to alert batters of incoming pitches. Knowing that a change up is coming as apposed to a fastball can make all the difference for a hitter.

In the past few weeks, the Astros have become the most hated organization in all of baseball. Congratulations Yankees, you're off the hook...for now. It looks like one fan of the Astros is also pissed at his own team and has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Astros fans who have full / partial season ticket plans.

Adam Wallach states that the Astros organization “deceptively overcharging (fans) for season tickets while defendants and their employees and representatives knowingly and surreptitiously engaged in a sign stealing scheme … and secretly put a deficient product on the field that could result (and now has resulted) in severe penalties” from Major League Baseball.

He claims since the season ticket prices went up after the Astros won the World Series and they cheated, the team should pay back the increase in ticket prices to season ticket holders. The lawsuit also states the Astros should not be allowed to increase season ticket prices for two years as a penalty.

If you want to read the full lawsuit, you can check it out here. We will see where this goes and if this guy has a case. I think the Astros personally got off easy, so I would love for them to lose this case and payback their fans.