At One Point in the Dallas Cowboys Game, They Had a 0.1% of Winning

via GIPHY

So you're telling me there's a chance?

Man that first quarter for the Dallas Cowboys was U-G-L-Y, ugly. They dug themselves into a pretty big hole allowing the Falcons to go up 20-0. Several turnovers for the Cowboys lead to the Falcons putting up a lot of points. Momentum was 100% with the Falcons, but being a Cowboys fan I know something. The Cowboys can never just get blown out.

They always have to give us hope and make you think no matter what they can win this still. Well wouldn't you know it, the Cowboys started playing smart and not turning the ball over. Don't get me wrong, they still messed up a lot after that first quarter. At one point near the end of the second quarter. ESPN had their win probability for the Cowboys at 0.1%.

via GIPHY

ESPN says only 10 other teams since 2001 has had a team make a comeback while having a 0.1% win probability. One of those games was actually another Cowboys game. Back in 2015, the Cowboys opened the season against the Giants. Giants had a 26-20 lead with 1:46 remaining in the game. Cowboys had no timeouts and were able to score a touchdown making it 27-26 Cowboys.

Yes I am fully aware the Falcons also made mistakes. Like going for two earlier in the game with a lead and that onside kick that I still have no idea what any player on Atlanta in that situation was thinking. It was a crazy game. If you missed it, you can check out some highlights below.