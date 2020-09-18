Michelob Ultra Will Pay You $50,000 to Explore National Parks

Usually, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. But not this time.

Michelob Ultra is looking for a CEO - Chief Exploration Officer. The Chief Exploration Officer will be paid a cool $50,000 to travel the country for six months, visiting national parks while representing Michelob Ultra Pure Gold along the way.

They’ll hook the CEO up with a camper van equipped with a bathroom and a shower and will even cover the gas. The CEO will also be able to bring a companion along if they choose to.

The company says its ideal candidate “enjoys and respects the great outdoors is able to see the big picture (as well as capture and edit it) and understands the importance of following CDC guidance while traveling and will Recreate Responsibly.”

To qualify for the Chief Exploration Officer position, you will need to be able to hike through national parks and other outdoor areas and must be at least 21-years-old with a valid US driver’s license.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 30. Make your bid to become Michelob Ultra’s Chief Exploration Officer at this location.