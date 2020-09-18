Coffee Commercial Shows Hugh Jackman Before and After First Cup

We're all used to seeing Hugh Jackman on the silver screen, playing some larger than life character such as Wolverine or The Greatest Showman.

It turns out, Mr. Jackman needs a little motivation in the morning, and just like many of us, he gets it from his coffee.

In Hugh's case, it's Laughing Man Coffee, a brand produced by the Laughing Man Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting the farming communities that grow the coffee beans and directing their funds and energies into providing health, growth and success for those farmers.

As you can see in their commercial, Hugh Jackman is even donating 100% of his profits from Laughing Man Coffee back to supporting those fair trade farmers.

And yes, that's Hugh's friend, Ryan Reynolds, doing the voiceover as we see Hugh's attitude brighten with his first sip of Laughing Man Coffee.

As Ryan said on his YouTube description,

Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back 100% of his profits to the fair trade farmers who grow it - and also to make himself way less of an asshole. That coffee is actual magic.

It's nice to know that even superstars like Hugh Jackman need a little jump start in the morning before they're ready to face the world.

And who doesn't love the coffee brand's tagline? Laughing Man, the nicest f#&%king coffee on earth.