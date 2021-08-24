Austin ISD Now to Allow 100% Capacity at Football Games

In a move sure to make the Friday night lights shine a little more brightly, the Austin Independent School District has reversed course and now says they will allow 100% capacity seating at high school football games.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the district had previously capped all sporting events at 25% so a jump to 100% capacity is a huge change. That 25% number had only been announced last Friday so this complete reversal in policy came quickly.

No other schools in the area had announced any capacity restrictions, so Austin had been standing alone in their earlier policy of limited attendance. An online petition calling for 100% capacity had been started by a McAllen player on Sunday and had attracted nearly 1,000 signatures by Monday.

High School football with only 25% capacity in the stands would have been a lot like watching the Olympics with only the competitors, coaches, and judges in attendance. In other words, otherworldly weird. And just plain wrong.

While the capacity limit may have been removed there are still some restrictions in place, fans across the district will still need to wear masks when attending any games and social distancing is encouraged where possible. No biggie there, I think we've all pretty much gotten used to that kind of behavior over the last year and a half.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting the high school sports world with the Austin American-Statesman pointing out that more than a dozen games have had to be either canceled or rescheduled because of coronavirus rates in various areas and schools.

