Could Crime Stoppers Replace D.A.R.E. Program In Area Schools?

The D.A.R.E. program has been in the Wichita Falls schools for decades, but it may soon be replaced by a Safe School program from Crime Stoppers.

D.A.R.E. is an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, a worthy goal with young minds. Teach them how to resist peer pressure and avoid the pitfalls of drug use and abuse. The program began in 1983. While the D.A.R.E. program has unquestionably been a huge success in helping our children navigate the world of new forces and tests, the world has changed a lot since then and as we saw just a few days ago students now face things that were nearly unheard of four decades earlier.

Crime Stoppers Coordinators, Brian Bohn and Danette Sheehan, told Texoma's Homepage that the local Crime Stoppers organization was looking into bringing the Safe School Institute program to our local schools. They pointed out that it was multiple tips to Crime Stoppers that helped to so quickly identify potential suspects in the recent school bomb threats.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers via Facebook

According to Bohn and Sheehan the program from Crime Stoppers includes education on cyber security, human trafficking, and other modern threats as well as new ways to report problems or suspicious activities both on and off our local campuses.

The Crime Stoppers program is already in use on some Wichita Falls ISD campuses and coordinators are waiting on final approval from the superintendent to implement it in all of the schools in the WFISD.

According to Bohn, the ultimate goal is to have safer schools for all of our children.

And at the end of the day, whether that help and guidance comes from D.A.R.E. or Crime Stoppers, isn't that what we all want?

