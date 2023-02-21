Austin – Keeping it Weird With All These Street Fight Videos

Austin used to be such a chill place to hang out.

A good friend and I made the trip to Austin for South by Southwest (SXSX) in 2012. That was the first and only time I’ve been to the festival so far. However, it seems like I plan to go damn near every year but eventually abandon the plans, for whatever reason.

Get our free mobile app

But after seeing all of these street fight videos that have been circulating on social media, I’m not in a big hurry to get back down there.

Here’s the thing – my friend and I were at South by Southwest for three days. We bounced all over Austin, going from club show to club show. I’ve never seen so many cool bands in such a short period of time.

But guess what I didn’t see the entire time I was there. A fight. Not one single fight broke out over the course of the three days I was there.

The streets and clubs alike were packed with people. Yet, everyone was being cool and having a good time.

Man, a lot has changed in the last ten years.

I hear people nowadays saying it is uncommon to not see a fight on 6th Street – especially after the sun goes down. And that’s just sad.

I could sit here and put out an emotional plea for everyone to just chill and enjoy the nightlife in Austin. But you and I both know that genie ain’t going back into the bottle.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 6, 2023