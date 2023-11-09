‘Ladies’ Engage in a Halloween Street Brawl in Austin

Trick or treat, smell my feet, let’s throw down here on 6th Street.

Seriously, I would be weirded out if I hit up TX Street Fights TV’s X page and there wasn’t a fight from Austin near the top of their feed. And I'm okay with that.

You see, when I was younger, I would be right up front watching the action first-hand whenever a fight broke out. However, these days, I prefer to watch from a distance where there’s no chance of getting hit by a stray punch or a flying beer bottle. And I admittedly go down the fight video rabbit on the internet far too often.

But when you’re bored there’s nothing quite like watching a mob of people duke it out to pass the time. Got a few hours to kill? Just log on to X or Reddit and search “fight” or “street fight” and you will be rewarded with plenty of content for your viewing pleasure.

To pass the time today, we’ll watch as a group of “ladies” engage in combat on Halloween night on 6th Street. As is usually the case, there’s plenty of hair-pulling, but surprisingly, none of their clothes get stripped off during the brawl.

And after that one wraps up, we get a few seconds of dudes throwing down in the street. Yes, it was a Halloween to remember in the streets of our state capital.

