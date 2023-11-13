Watch: Fists Fly and Gun Pulled at Texas Buc-ee’s

Y’all take that nonsense somewhere else.

As busy as Buc-ee's has been every time I’ve ever been to one, it’s always seemed like everyone’s happy place. Even though the place is usually packed full of people and I’m someone who typically gets weirded out in large crowds, I always love going to Buc-ee's.

Like so many other people I know, when I’m out on a road trip, I’ll go out of my way to make a stop at Buc-ee's as long as it’s not too far off the beaten path. From their knick-knacks to random merchandise and road food, I’m a big fan of the Beaver.

So, I was pretty disappointed when I came across a video of a fight that broke out at one here recently. And I was even more disappointed to see the guy pull his gun after he figured out the other guy was too much for him to handle.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, and no one was shot. But still, I feel like a trip to the county jail is in order. The only time you should pull your weapon is if you feel your life is in danger. And that’s clearly not the case here.

And wouldn’t you know, many of the people commenting on the video feel the exact same way.

