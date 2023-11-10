Another Night of Wild Brawls in Austin Caught on Video

The folks in Austin really need to calm down.

For real, though. These posts are starting to sound like a broken record. But these crazy fight videos are pretty damn entertaining if I must say so myself.

But I will say that as someone who has posted a ton of fight videos, this is one of the most intense – especially the first brawl. Those dudes are not messing around.

Get our free mobile app

You know how sometimes a “fight” consists of a couple of guys dancing around with their fists up and maybe throwing a blow or two, hoping someone will break it up soon because they don’t really want to fight? The old boys in the video below do not fall into that category.

Nope. Those are the kind of dudes that look forward to a good old-fashioned throwdown.

And then there’s the lady fight that follows.

Admittedly, there’s not a whole lot of action in that one as the police quickly break it up. But the one woman in the brown one-piece does possess some impressive mixed martial arts skills.

My how 6th Street has changed over the years.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 10, 2023 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 27, 2023 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash