Here’s Yet Another Group of ‘Ladies’ Throwing Down on 6th Street in Austin

No day is complete in Austin without a brawl on 6th Street.

And to be honest with you, if you had told me that would be the case in 2023 back in the 90s, I would have thought you were crazy.

Because Austin, and 6th Street in particular, was where cool people hung out. It certainly wasn’t the place where people looking for a fight hung out.

Get our free mobile app

You were way more likely to come across a group of ladies passing a joint around than you were a group of women throwing down in the streets. But that was then and this is now.

And thanks to the fine folks over at TX Street Fights TV, we all get to experience the action in incredible HD. Seriously, those iPhones shoot some high-quality videos.

The latest heaping helping of fisticuffs features a group of ladies who had a disagreement of sorts that could only be worked out by pulling one another’s hair, throwing wild windmill punches, and of course, stripping each other’s clothes off.

So, grab a tasty beverage and some popcorn and enjoy the latest craziness out of our beloved state capital.

The video isn't embeddable, so take a look at it here.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 21, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 17, 2023