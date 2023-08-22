Three Women Gang Up on Man During Wild 6th Street Brawl in Austin

This is not what they meant when they coined the phrase “Keep Austin Weird.”

I know I’m not the only person who misses the days when Austin was the ultimate destination for music lovers like me. I have so many fond memories of hanging out on 6th Street, having a few drinks, and enjoying some good tunes without wondering if I’m going to get sucked into a brawl.

Get our free mobile app

Don’t get me wrong – I’m sure Austin is just like another city in that as long as you’re not going out looking for a fight, you’re probably not going to find one. The key word here is “probably.”

Because most of the street fight videos coming out of our capital city these days are about as wild as they come. And those are the ones in which innocent bystanders tend to find themselves caught up.

However, that’s not the case in the latest fight video to come out of Austin – at least when it comes to the women, anyway. Because I’m pretty sure the guy would rather not have to try and fend off three women at a time.

Now, I don’t know what led to the guy getting jumped by the three women in the clip. But it must have been pretty damn bad.

Top Reasons for Divorce in Texas These are the top 10 reasons that seem to push couples toward divorce in the state of Texas

10 Common Laws Broken in Texas Here are some examples of laws that are frequently violated in Texas.