Austin Raises COVID-19 Threat Level To Stage 4 (of 5)

It seems like we've gone through this before, but another major Texas city has raised its COVID-19 threat level because of rapidly rising infection rates.

Following Houston and Amarillo which both raised their COVID threat level status from Yellow to Orange, or 'Significant', Austin and Travis County have raised their threat level to Stage 4 (of 5).

According to KVUE in Austin the threshold to qualify for Stage 4 threat level was passed earlier this week but the actual determination to change was made today. Austin had only update to Stage 3 status last week.

Under Level 4 status, the Austin - Travis County Health Authority recommends that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask while dining / shopping, traveling, or attending private parties both indoors and outdoors. For those who have not been vaccinated shopping and travel are discouraged unless absolutely essential.

The reason that everyone, vaccinated or not, is to wear a mask to to prevent those who have been vaccinated and have COVID-19 but are not manifesting any symptoms from spreading the virus to those who are only partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

If you remember, when we first faced the threat of COVID-19 we were encouraged to take steps to 'flatten the curve' of the virus' spread. Right now, the new Delta variant seems to be spreading rapidly throughout Texas cities. On July 4th Austin reported 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19, earlier this week that number had grown to more than 200. That is a more than 240% increase in less than three weeks.

While the numbers are changing from location to location and day to day around the world everyone is encouraged to do their own research and make their own determinations about how to deal with this virus that it seems we'll be living with for a long, long time.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system